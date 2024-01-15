Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Plusnet hit by mass outage, broadband provider says

It said it was being investigated as a priority.

Pol Allingham
Monday 15 January 2024 19:15
Users said their internet had stopped working (PA)
Users said their internet had stopped working (PA)
(PA Wire)

Plusnet has been hit by a “mass outage”, the broadband provider has said.

The wifi and mobile network company said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was investigating a “major service outage” after users said their internet had stopped working.

It tweeted on Monday: “We’ve been made aware of a mass outage that’s currently being investigated as a priority.

“We don’t have an estimated fix time but are working hard to get this resolved quickly for you.”

In a statement later a spokesman said: “Some of our customers are unable to use their broadband connection.

“We are working to get them back online as soon as possible. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in