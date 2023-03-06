For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter has been hit by a major bug that means users are unable to leave to other websites.

Users clicking on links were instead shown a long error message indicating that there is a problem with Twitter’s API, the system that is used to communicate with other services.

It means that links shared on the site cannot be followed at all.

Tweetdeck, the company’s more specialised service for following tweets, also appeared to be broken as a result of the same problems. Users saw the app go entirely blank at the same time the links broke.

Twitter has been making changes to its API in recent weeks, apparently in an attempt to generate more money. The company announced recently that it would be largely cutting its free API support, effectively killing off third-party services that rely on it, such as third-party Twitter clients.

The company had promised that a new service would be “coming very soon” in a tweet posted on 26 February from its account focused on developers. It may be that the latest problems are the result of the long-awaited introduction of that new API.

Twitter had previously said that it had seen “an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API”, but that it would be delaying its launch “for a few days”. In that announcement, posted on 13 February, it promised that there would be “more information to follow in the coming days”.

Four days later, it posted another update that said its “previous updates still stand”, though it was still unclear when it was planned to be introduced.

Clicking on links on Twitter does not immediately take users to the URL that they have clicked on. Instead, they are first routed through Twitter’s servers, which then takes them to the link, so an outage at Twitter can break all outbound traffic from the site.

Twitter is yet to comment on the incident and has largely dissolved its PR team since new owner Elon Musk took over the company. Mr Musk has not tweeted about the problem, with his most recent post being a reply to an article about transgender athletes that his users are unable to read.