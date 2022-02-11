Twitter has stopped working properly, with users complaining they have been kicked out and are unable to get back in.

While the site did not appear to be entirely broken – some users for instance reported they had been kicked out on their phones, but not on their computer, or only on the website – it appeared to have been hit by technical issues that caused problems for many.

Those affected saw an error page that suggested they were not logged in, but no option to get back online. That notification made clear there was something wrong with the site, rather than a problem on users’ behalf.

Others experienced more specific problems, leaving them unable to post on the site, for instance.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a vast increase in the number of people reporting problems, with thousands of cases, and the issues were seemingly spread across the world. Down Detector relies partly on tweeted reports of problems, and so the true scale of the outage could be even larger.

Twitter runs a status page for its API and backend, though not for consumers. That showed problems with the infrastructure underpinning Twitter, which are likely linked to the issues more broadly.

The site sometimes tweets updates on major outages, but was yet to address the latest at the time of publication. Its official profile is primarily devoted to jokes about the site and the content that appears there.