Twitter appears to have suffered a brief outage on Friday morning with many users reporting the website as down in various parts of the world overnight.

The reports of outages surged from 4,480 at around 4.40am to 37,419 at 6.55am, according to DownDetector. Initially, people reported not being able to access Twitter late on Thursday evening.

At least 53 per cent of the Twitter users declaring problems could not access the website, and 36 per cent of the users reported problems on the mobile phone app, according to DownDetector. Another 12 per cent were facing problems with their server connection, the outage monitoring website said.

The problem appeared to have been resolved shortly after as services later resumed, many users said on Twitter.

“Yes, Twitter was acting up. Server probably went down. Yes, Twitter is okay now. Relax everyone,” said one user.

Twitter has not officially commented on what caused the brief outage of service.