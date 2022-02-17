Twitter appears to be down for many people, with users reporting issues with the site and app.

The outage began on Thursday afternoon, just before 4pm GMT, according to outage reports on website monitor Down Detector.

Users reported being unable to load any new tweets or view people’s profiles. Links also appeared to stop working.

Some also received messages stating “Something went wrong” and “Try reloading”, with the majority of issues appearing to be with the website rather than the app.

Down Detector received more than 4,500 outage reports within 15 minutes of the issues arising. The Independent has contacted Twitter for more information about the outage.

The problems for the social media platform come less than a week after another major outage, with many users experiencing issues on 11 February for around an hour.

Twitter said that outage was a result of a “technical bug” preventing timelines from loading.

More to follow