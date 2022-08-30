Twitter down for millions of users as platform crashes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Twitter has gone down for millions of web-based users as the social media platform crashed.

The problem on Monday evening impacted desktop users of the network, while mobile users did not seem impacted.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you on web. We’re looking into it so you can get back to the Tweets,” the company said in a tweet.

European users in countries including the UK, Germany France, Poland, Finland, Holland, Portugal, Romania, and Norway, posted messages on DownDetector that they had lost service.

In the US, cities such as New York, Chicago and Atlanta appeared to also be impacted.

“Twitter is down on my pc but its working on my phone,” said one user.

And another added: “Is it just me or is the Twitter site down (specifically can’t log in) but only the site the mobile and Mac apps still work.”