Twitter auctions off bird statue and @ symbol from headquarters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Twitter is auctioning off office items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the company’s famous blue bird and an “@“ sculptural planter.

In addition to standard office furniture, the sale will also see the auction of mobile media centres, smart TVs and digital whiteboards.

There is also a string of commercial kitchen equipment for sale, including espresso machines, ice machines and even an electric bike charging station.

The Twitter bird statue is more than 3ft tall, while the “@“ planter is 6ft and currently holds artificial plants.

The sale follows weeks of chaotic scenes at the company since Tesla billionaire Elon Musk reluctantly closed his $44bn deal for the social media platform.

Thousands of Twitter employees have been fired or resigned from the company in the weeks following the high-profile takeover.

And just last week it was reported that Twitter had converted some office space into bedrooms for employees to sleep in as part of a new “hardcore” work environment.

(Heritage Global Partners)

The situation is now being investigated by the San Francisco Department of Buildings Inspection.

The auction, being carried out by Heritage Global Partners, will run from 17 January at 7am PT to 18 January at 10am PT. Opening bids on lots range from $25 to $50.

(Heritage Global Partners)

Mr Musk said that firing so many Twitter employees was necessary as the company was losing $3m per day, but the auction house says that has nothing to do with the upcoming sale.

“We don’t determine which assets a company doesn’t need,” HGP president Nick Dove told CNN. “Just like a real estate broker doesn’t determine which houses or buildings their client would need to sell.”