Twitter expected to accept Elon Musk’s bid to buy company
Twitter is reportedly prepared to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share.
The deal could be reached today if negotiations go smoothly, Bloomberg has reported.
Last week, it was reported that Mr Musk had secured the funding for the deal, after he bought more than 9 per cent of Twitter, making him the biggest company’s biggest shareholder on 9 April.
The billionaire has commitments from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions, he said in documents published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, pushing back against rumours that he did not have enough liquid cash to make the deal.
More follows...
