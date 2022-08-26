For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.

He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”

Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take over the platform.

Pointing out that Mr Musk’s goal of developing Twitter as a “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” platform is the “right one”, the former chief had said “Twitter as a company” was always his “sole issue” and “biggest regret”.

He had said he wanted Twitter to be a public good “at a protocol level”, and not a company.

“It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he said.

“Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” the former Twitter chief had said.

Currently, the company is in the middle of a legal struggle with the Tesla titan.

The multibillionaire backed out of his high-profile deal to buy the social media platform saying Twitter has failed to provide enough detail about the number of fake “bot” accounts on its platform.

Twitter then filed a lawsuit to force Mr Musk to carry through with the acquisition.

Earlier this week, the Tesla titan subpoenaed Mr Dorsey ahead of his $44bn legal fight.

The social media giant and Mr Musk will face off in October in the Delaware Court of Chancery.