Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Twitter becoming a company is ‘the biggest issue and my biggest regret,’ says Jack Dorsey

Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Elon Musk made a bid to take over

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 26 August 2022 11:33
Comments
Elon Musk's Twitter Legal Battle Heats Up With Subpoena of Former Twitter CEO

Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.

He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”

Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take over the platform.

Recommended

Pointing out that Mr Musk’s goal of developing Twitter as a “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” platform is the “right one”, the former chief had said “Twitter as a company” was always his “sole issue” and “biggest regret”.

He had said he wanted Twitter to be a public good “at a protocol level”, and not a company.

“It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he said.

“Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” the former Twitter chief had said.

Currently, the company is in the middle of a legal struggle with the Tesla titan.

The multibillionaire backed out of his high-profile deal to buy the social media platform saying Twitter has failed to provide enough detail about the number of fake “bot” accounts on its platform.

Twitter then filed a lawsuit to force Mr Musk to carry through with the acquisition.

Recommended

Earlier this week, the Tesla titan subpoenaed Mr Dorsey ahead of his $44bn legal fight.

The social media giant and Mr Musk will face off in October in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in