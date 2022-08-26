Twitter becoming a company is ‘the biggest issue and my biggest regret,’ says Jack Dorsey
Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Elon Musk made a bid to take over
Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.
He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.
“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.
The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”
Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take over the platform.
Pointing out that Mr Musk’s goal of developing Twitter as a “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” platform is the “right one”, the former chief had said “Twitter as a company” was always his “sole issue” and “biggest regret”.
He had said he wanted Twitter to be a public good “at a protocol level”, and not a company.
“It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he said.
“Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” the former Twitter chief had said.
Currently, the company is in the middle of a legal struggle with the Tesla titan.
The multibillionaire backed out of his high-profile deal to buy the social media platform saying Twitter has failed to provide enough detail about the number of fake “bot” accounts on its platform.
Twitter then filed a lawsuit to force Mr Musk to carry through with the acquisition.
Earlier this week, the Tesla titan subpoenaed Mr Dorsey ahead of his $44bn legal fight.
The social media giant and Mr Musk will face off in October in the Delaware Court of Chancery.
