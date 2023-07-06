Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over new ‘Threads’ app

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 06 July 2023 20:45
Comments

Related video: Instagram’s Threads Launches With Millions of Users

Twitter has threatened Meta with legal action over its new social media platform “Threads,” claiming that they have created a “copycat” platform and hiring former Twitter staff to do so.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook led by Mark Zuckerberg, revealed Threads on Wednesday, a text-based app partnering with Instagram that is similar to Twitter and other apps.

Hours after Threads was revealed, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro sent a letter to Mr Zuckerberg arguing that his company was guilty of “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” according to Semafor.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Mr Spiro said in the letter. “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

The attorney claimed that Meta has hired dozens of former Twitter staff who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.

Recommended

Mr Spiro argued that Meta urged those staffers to develop “Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter”.

An individual at Meta told Semafor: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing”.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in