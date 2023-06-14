For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk’s Twitter is set to be evicted from their office in Colorado after the social media platform failed to pay its rent, according to reports.

A judge signed an order on 31 May giving law enforcement 49 days to kick Twitter out of the office at 3401 Bluff Street in Boulder, Colorado, reported The Denver Post.

The company once had 300 employees at the 65,000sq-ft office, but it is unknown if anyone even still works there after sweeping job cuts made by the billionaire after he bought the company last October.

Last year, Twitter fired 87 employees at the Boulder, with another 38 voluntarily resigning, according to a November notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Twitter’s landlords filed a complaint for unpaid rent against the company on 12 May, with court papers stating that the platform leased four units in the building in February 2020.

The landlord stated that a default notice to Twitter was ignored and they instead used a letter of credit deposited by Twitter as security for the offices to pay $968,000 in rent, the newspaper reported.

The landlord then asked Twitter to replenish the security deposit but says that the company ignored the request.

The platform was also sued last month by Boulder’s Avalanche Commercial Cleaning for around $93,500 for unpaid bills.

A request for comment from The Independent received an auto-reply with a poop emoji from Twitter.