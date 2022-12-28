Jump to content

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account restored after reports it was hacked

The TV host has 8.3 million followers on the platform.

Connie Evans
Wednesday 28 December 2022 18:05
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account appears to have been restored after reports it was hacked on Tuesday.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, 57, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, had no profile picture, banner image or posts on Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, Morgan’s account appeared to have been restored with his original tweets, profile and banner images and biography.

According to reports, his account shared posts overnight containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen and singer Ed Sheeran.

Morgan, who recently joined TalkTV as the host of its Uncensored show after quitting GMB, is yet to tweet since the restoration of his account and has not confirmed the hack himself.

However, on Tuesday, his programme’s official account tweeted: “In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.

“Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”

He is a regular user of the platform, using it to voice his opinions on topics ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s status among the best footballers of all time to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Netflix series.

Earlier this month, Morgan complained after the Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to Morgan and his family online.

On Twitter, Morgan said there is a “big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures”.

It comes after the account of Education Secretary Gillian Keegan appeared to be hacked on Christmas Day.

Her account replied to a number of tweets with links to websites advertising cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Representatives of Morgan and Twitter have been contacted for comment.

