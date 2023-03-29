Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk clarifies major Twitter overhaul amid chaos

Update faced criticism from users including William Shatner

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 29 March 2023 16:45
Comments
<p>Twitter charges $8 a month for Blue Verified for Android users and $11 for iOS users</p>

Twitter charges $8 a month for Blue Verified for Android users and $11 for iOS users

(Getty Images/ iStock)

Elon Musk has given more details about a major overhaul to Twitter set to occur on 15 April, after facing criticism from users.

Mr Musk said on Tuesday that “only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations” from 15 April, meaning only people who pay $8 per month for the Twitter Blue subscription would appear on the recommended feed.

“This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over,” he tweeted.

“It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.”

Mr Musk, who took over Twitter last October in a $44 billion deal, later clarified that people who were not verified could also appear in a Twitter user’s For You feed if they are followed by them.

“Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them,” he wrote.

Recommended

Twitter told users earlier this month that it would begin dismantling the “legacy” verified system from 1 April, with only government entities keeping a verification symbol by their user names without paying.

“To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company said.

Among those criticising the move was actor William Shatner, who tweeted Mr Musk: “I’ve been here for 15 years giving my time and witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free?”

Mr Musk responded: “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities imo.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in