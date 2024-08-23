Uber will offer driverless rides to users as soon as next year

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Uber is gearing up to offer driverless rides through a partnership with General Motors and Cruise after the companies signed a multi-year contract this week.

Cruise, which is owned by GM, will now be working with Uber to bring driverless rideshares to the road using the app’s platform as soon as next year. The companies will be using Chevy Bolt-based autonomous cars.

Once launched, Uber riders will be given an option on the app that would allow them to select the Cruise car as their ride of choice.

“Cruise is on a mission to leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life,” said Cruise CEO Marc Whitten in a news release. “We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility.”

Cruise did not outline its plans for bringing the cars to the road or provide further details.

General Motors and Uber have announced plans this week to bring driverless cars to US roads in 2025 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The news is the latest development in the driverless vehicle industry. Cruise, a GM-owned company specializing in robotaxis, has tried to bring back its business after the company was forced to stop operating when a pedestrian was dragged 20 feet by one of its vehicles.

She had first been struck by a human driver in their car.

Uber had previously tried to launch self-driving cars on its platform but was forced to abandon its plans after a woman was killed by one of the cars in 2018. She had been riding a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona when she was struck by the car.

Waymo, a competitor of Crusie, is currently delivering 100,000 paid rides in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles, according to CNBC. The company is also looking at expanding into Austin, Texas.

Meanwhile, Cruise is testing its vehicles in Phoenix, Dallas and Houston.