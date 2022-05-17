Officials hold secret hearing to discuss UFOs

Adam Smith
Tuesday 17 May 2022 15:57
Comments
(The Independent)

United States officials are now holding a confidential hearing to discuss UFOs.

The hearing comes after the open discussion between Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence, with the US Congress.

The officials described efforts made by AOIMSG - the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group - to investigate Unexplained Aerial Phenomena or UAPs in a public hearing.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in