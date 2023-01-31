Jump to content

Virgin Media internet down: Service goes offline in middle of working day, users complain

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 31 January 2023 15:35
Comments

Virgin Media’s internet service has gone offline, users have complained.

The company acknowledged the problems but said there had been only a brief outage for some services.

The problem was fixed shortly after it began, the company said.

A host of users complained on Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to get online with the apparent outage hitting in the middle of the working day in the UK.

Thousands of users were affected by the problems, across the country, according to tracking website Down Detector.

