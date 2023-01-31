For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgin Media’s internet service has gone offline, users have complained.

The company acknowledged the problems but said there had been only a brief outage for some services.

The problem was fixed shortly after it began, the company said.

A host of users complained on Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to get online with the apparent outage hitting in the middle of the working day in the UK.

Thousands of users were affected by the problems, across the country, according to tracking website Down Detector.