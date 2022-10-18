Jump to content

Vodafone unveils new social broadband tariff and free connectivity for small firms

Households can now get a broadband package for £12 a month and small businesses can get free broadband for a year.

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 19 October 2022 00:01
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Vodafone has announced a new social broadband tariff for households giving them connectivity for £12 a month, and will give small businesses free broadband for a year as part of a new cost-of-living package.

The telecoms giant said the new Vodafone Essentials Broadband deal would be available to anyone on jobseekers’ allowance, universal credit, employment and support allowance, disability allowance or personal independence payment.

For small business owners, any new or existing customers who are eligible to upgrade will be able to get free business broadband for 12 months on a 24-month plan.

Vodafone said research had found that many people relied on connectivity to help them find better deals as part of efforts to combat the rising cost of living, so keeping people online would be vital over the coming months.

“The rising cost of living is putting a million families at risk of falling on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Vodafone chief executive Ahmed Essam said.

“We must not allow this to happen. So as part of our everyone.connected programme, today we are launching Vodafone Essentials Broadband at just £12 a month, the cheapest on the market, and 12 months free broadband for small businesses.

“Vodafone is the only network provider to offer social tariffs across fixed and mobile, meaning eligible customers can access mobile and broadband connectivity for 72 pence a day.

“These new tariffs complement Voxi for Now and the 750,000 free sims we’ve donated so far as part of our everyone.connected programme.

“We’re on track to meet our commitment to donate a million connections by the end of this year and will continue to put the cause at the heart of our business until the problem no longer exists.”

