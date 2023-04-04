For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple’s Weather App appears to not be working for many users around the world.

People trying to connect on an iPhone report seeing no data, however those viewing the app through an Apple Watch do not appear to be impacted by the problem.

Apple’s app status page warns “some users are affected” by the issue.

All other Apple apps and services show a green status.

Apple’s Weather App comes pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches, while iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura included the app for both the iPad and Mac.

The weather service can also be reached through Apple TV and by asking the Siri virtual assistant.