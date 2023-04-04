Jump to content

Apple weather app not working for users around the world

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 04 April 2023 14:30
Comments
<p>Apple said its weather app was suffering “issues” on 4 April, 2023 </p>

Apple said its weather app was suffering “issues” on 4 April, 2023

(Getty Images)

Apple’s Weather App appears to not be working for many users around the world.

People trying to connect on an iPhone report seeing no data, however those viewing the app through an Apple Watch do not appear to be impacted by the problem.

Apple’s app status page warns “some users are affected” by the issue.

All other Apple apps and services show a green status.

Apple’s Weather App comes pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches, while iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura included the app for both the iPad and Mac.

The weather service can also be reached through Apple TV and by asking the Siri virtual assistant.

