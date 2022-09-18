eBay removes wristbands given to those queuing to see Queen’s coffin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The online site eBay is removing listings for the wristbands given to people queueing to see the Queen lying in state.

Some people have sought to cash in by selling the bands, which have reportedly attracted bids of several thousand pounds before being removed.

An eBay spokesperson said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

The guard is changed as members of the public file past the coffin of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The eBay events tickets policy says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.

A few orange wristbands remained on the site under the header “new listing” on Sunday morning.

They were priced with starting bids from £20 to £150.