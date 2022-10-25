For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp appears to be back online after a mysterious outage stopped users sending or receiving messages for hours.

The outage began around at 8am UK time, and meant that users were unable to post new messages on WhatsApp or get them from anyone else.

Around two hours later, the service appeared to be restored, and a flood of new messages arrived on people’s phones.