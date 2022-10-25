WhatsApp down: Chat app comes back online after hours-long outage
WhatsApp appears to be back online after a mysterious outage stopped users sending or receiving messages for hours.
The outage began around at 8am UK time, and meant that users were unable to post new messages on WhatsApp or get them from anyone else.
Around two hours later, the service appeared to be restored, and a flood of new messages arrived on people’s phones.
