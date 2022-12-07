For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest WhatsApp update will bring personalised avatars to the popular messaging app.

Users on both Android and iOS devices will be able to create their 3D virtual characters and set them as their profile picture or share as one of 36 custom stickers.

It is the first time WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has introduced the feature to WhatsApp, having already rolled it out to its other platforms Facebook and Instagram and Messenger.

“We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

“Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all out apps.”

WhatsApp provided more details about the new feature in a blog post on Wednesday, claiming that they will boost privacy and personalisation.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits,” the post stated.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.”

WhatsApp’s avatars will allow users to create personalised 3D characters on the app and send them as stickers (WhatsApp)

Among the customisation features are hair styles, skin tones and clothes, while additional enhancements like lighting, shading and textures will be introduced in subsequent updates.

It is currently not possible to transfer avatars created on other Meta apps to WhatsApp.

The new feature can be found within the app’s settings under a user’s profile picture.

Only people running the latest version of the app will have access to personalised avatars.