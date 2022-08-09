Jump to content
WhatsApp lets people delete messages that are up to two days old

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 09 August 2022 18:06
(AFP via Getty Images)

WhatsApp will now let people delete a message days after it has been sent.

The time limit to remove a regrettable message has now been increased to two days after it has been sent, the company announced.

“Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send,” it said in a tweet.

In fact, the time limit is two days and 12 hours, or 60 hours in total.

Previously, the limit was set to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. When it was first introduced, in 2017, users could only remove messages for seven minutes, but it has been gradually increased.

Just as when the feature was first introduced, deleting a message will leave a note saying that something has been deleted, but users will have no way to see what it was.

The amount of time that users have to delete a message varies widely on various apps. Apple, for instance, is introducing a delete feature this autumn but the limit has been reduced from four minutes to two through development; Telegram by contrast has no time limit at all.

WhatsApp still does not allow users to edit messages – only to delete or remove them. A rival app, Telegram, has mocked the fact that some apps are adding such features in 2022, though WhatsApp does not appear to be planning to allow edits to a message at all.

The additional deletion time on WhatsApp should arrive with users automatically, though it might not show until the app has been updated.

The announcement of WhatsApp’s extra time to delete messages came at the same time as a range of new security features, which allow users more control over what they share with other people.

