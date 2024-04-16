WhatsApp reverses tiny design change that left users ‘outraged’

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp will reverse a controversial new tiny change to its design.

Recently, some users found that the “online” and “typing” indicators had been subtly tweaked. The company changed the words to have capital letters at the start.

The change is tiny – but led many users to express their upset about the new look.

“WhatsApp changing the online status from online to Online has sent me west…….why upset me like this,” one tweet read. Others called it “icky” and asked “why is this bothering me so much”.

Now WhatsApp has told The Independent that the change was a test with a limited number of users – and that it will be reversed.

It did not give any information about how many people had seen the test, or why it had decided to reverse it.

Some users had reported that they had seen the change on one version of the app, but not on another, for instance. It was reported across Android and iOS, but not on every device running those versions of the app, and was seemingly not present on the web and desktop versions.