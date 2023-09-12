For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple’s latest iPhone is coming.

The company announced a new event, titled “Wonderlust”, this week. While it did not explicitly say that it will see the launch of the iPhone 15, it almost certainly will.

At the event, on 12 September, it will show off four new variants of the iPhone 15: the base model as well as the iPhone 15 Plus, Pro and Pro Max. It is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch and Watch Ultra, and some new AirPods.

The new iPhone is expected to have a relatively modest set of new features, including USB-C ports on the bottom. The iPhone 15 will borrow features from the 14 Pro, including its faster chip and “Dynamic Island”, while the Pro phones will get an improved processor, an action button on the side, and better cameras.

Apple will show off all of those new features during the event, which begins at 10am local time, or 6pm in the UK, on 12 September. It will be live-streamed on the company’s website.

Apple will not release those products at that event, however. While it will show them off during the event, the company has settled on a fairly regular delay for the actual release date.

The company usually waits a week-and-a-half to release the new phones, on the following Friday. That means the launch date will probably fall on 22 September.

However, not all phones might arrive on that day. At least some models could be delayed.

That has happened in the past. Last year, for instance, the iPhone 14 Plus arrived in October, later than the others, and that has become a common occurrence of recent years.

This time around, it may be the iPhone 15 Pro Max that is delayed. That will include new camera “periscope lens” camera technology to allow for a long zoom – but those components are proving difficult to manufacture in enough numbers, 9to5mac reported, which could lead to a wait before the phone is released.