Wikipedia says be more specific when searching for ‘2022 UK Government Crisis’
The online encyclopedia added a disambiguation page on the same day as Liz Truss’ resignation
Wikipedia has been forced to ask users to be more specific when searching for the UK government’s political crises.
The online encyclopedia added a disambiguation page for the phrase ‘2022 United Kingdom government crisis’ on Wednesday, to distinguish between the scandal that forced out former prime minister Boris Johnson and the one that has now resulted in the resignation of Liz Truss.
Liz Truss became the shortest serving prime minister in history after announcing her resignation having clocked up just 44 full days in the role – a long way behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.
Ms Truss was to have overtaken this number of days on January 3 2023, but instead she will fall short by more than two months, with her successor due to be elected within the next week.
In a brief statement at a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she accepted that she “cannot deliver the mandate” on which she was elected.
“We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week,” she said.
“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issued a demand for an immediate election once a new Tory leader is in place.
“The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern,” he said. “After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.”
The Independent has also called for a general election due to the turmoil under Ms Truss’ government because “it is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election.”
Additional reporting by Press Association.
