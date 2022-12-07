What were the top trending UK Google searches in 2022?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has revealed the top trending searches of the year in the UK, with puzzle game Wordle and the Queen’s death among the biggest topics of the year.

Here is a look at what made the top 10 search terms across different categories in the UK, according to the technology giant’s figures.

– Top Searches

1. Wordle2. World Cup3. Queen Elizabeth4. Ukraine5. Lateral flow test6. Mason Greenwood7. Russia8. Quordle9. Jeffrey Dahmer10. Johnny Depp

– News events

1. The death of Queen Elizabeth II2. Ukraine3. Monkeypox4. Storm Eunice5. Nato6. Omicron symptoms7. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial8. Train strikes9. Elizabeth Line10. Cost-of-living payment

– Films

1. Encanto2. The Batman3. Uncharted4. Thor: Love and Thunder5. Black Adam6. Top Gun7. Everything Everywhere All At Once8. GI Jane9. Jurassic World10. Morbius

– TV

1. Stranger Things2. The Watcher3. Stay Close4. The Tourist5 Euphoria6. House of the Dragon7. Inventing Anna8. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!9. Dahmer10. Moon Knight

– Sport competitions

1. World Cup2. Australian Open3. Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)4. Uefa Nations League5. Winter Olympics 20226. Rugby League World Cup7. Women’s Euros8. Indian Wells9. Asia Cup10. Commonwealth Games