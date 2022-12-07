Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What were the top trending UK Google searches in 2022?

Puzzle game Wordle has been named the top trending search of the year.

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 07 December 2022 08:01
Google has revealed the top trending searches of the year in the UK, with puzzle game Wordle and the Queen’s death among the biggest topics of the year (PA)
Google has revealed the top trending searches of the year in the UK, with puzzle game Wordle and the Queen’s death among the biggest topics of the year (PA)
(PA Archive)

Google has revealed the top trending searches of the year in the UK, with puzzle game Wordle and the Queen’s death among the biggest topics of the year.

Here is a look at what made the top 10 search terms across different categories in the UK, according to the technology giant’s figures.

– Top Searches

1. Wordle2. World Cup3. Queen Elizabeth4. Ukraine5. Lateral flow test6. Mason Greenwood7. Russia8. Quordle9. Jeffrey Dahmer10. Johnny Depp

– News events

Recommended

1. The death of Queen Elizabeth II2. Ukraine3. Monkeypox4. Storm Eunice5. Nato6. Omicron symptoms7. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial8. Train strikes9. Elizabeth Line10. Cost-of-living payment

– Films

1. Encanto2. The Batman3. Uncharted4. Thor: Love and Thunder5. Black Adam6. Top Gun7. Everything Everywhere All At Once8. GI Jane9. Jurassic World10. Morbius

– TV

1. Stranger Things2. The Watcher3. Stay Close4. The Tourist5 Euphoria6. House of the Dragon7. Inventing Anna8. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!9. Dahmer10. Moon Knight

Sport competitions

1. World Cup2. Australian Open3. Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)4. Uefa Nations League5. Winter Olympics 20226. Rugby League World Cup7. Women’s Euros8. Indian Wells9. Asia Cup10. Commonwealth Games

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in