Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

World’s largest camera aims to unlock mysteries of the universe

Scientists hope it will bring new understanding to some of the universe’s biggest mysteries

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 11 October 2022 18:29
Comments
<p>The 3,200 megapixel Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera will be the largest digital camera in the world once completed</p>

The 3,200 megapixel Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera will be the largest digital camera in the world once completed

(Rubin Observatory)

A lab in the US is close to completing the construction of the world’s largest digital camera, featuring a five-foot (1.65m) wide lens and a 3,200-megapixel camera.

The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera is being built by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University for the purpose of capturing the night sky in never-before-seen detail.

Once finished, the camera will be transported to the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile where it will be placed atop the Simonyi Survey Telescope.

With a field of view of 9.6 square degrees – nearly 40 times more than the size of the Moon when viewed from Earth – astronomers will be able to capture variations in brightness of the 37 billion stars within its view, as well as other periodic instabilities that have been previously impossible to observe.

In doing so, scientists hope it will bring new understanding to some of the universe’s biggest mysteries, such as the nature of dark matter.

Recommended

The camera has already been recognised by the Guiness World Records as the optical lens ever built, capable of taking up to 15 terabytes of images every night.

“The Rubin Observatory LSST Camera is the largest digital camera ever constructed... it’s roughly the size of a small car and weighs almost 6200 lbs (2800 kg),” the project’s website explains.

“The LSST Camera will produce data of extremely high quality with minimal downtime and maintenance.”

With construction nearly complete, the LSST is expected to be relocated to the Chile observatory in May 2023 aboard a specially-adapted Boeing 747 cargo plane. Operation will then begin the following year once it is installed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in