Is X/Twitter down? Users report problems accessing feeds in multiple countries

X – formerly Twitter – appears to down on Thursday morning with widespread outages reported by thousands of users across several countries, including the UK, US and India.

Users of both the website and the mobile app were seeing a message reading “Welcome to X” instead of the regular tweets on their feed.

There have been over 70,000 reports of problems on the platform from across multiple countries since 5.30am GMT, with user reports peaking at around 5.50am GMT, according to data from Downdetector.com.

Users of the platform’s blue tick premium subscription service, X Pro, were also facing issues, with their feeds showing the message “Waiting for posts”.

The reason behind the outage remains unclear.

More follows