The last parts of the old Twitter branding are seemingly being removed from Elon Musk’s “X” site.

In recent weeks, Mr Musk has announced that he would be rebranding the company he bought last year as “X”, as part of a plan to turn the product into an “everything app”. Mr Musk has had an interest in the letter for much of his career, and has used it across his other companies.

That rebrand appeared to have been launched rapidly and initially faltered. When Mr Musk attempted to install an “X” on top of the company’s San Francisco offices, for instance, local authorities objected and it was later removed.

Mr Musk now appears to be making progress with that plan, however, removing the Twitter branding from many of the central parts of the website.

The logo that appears in the corner of the site had already been swapped from the Twitter bird into the “X” glyph that Mr Musk chose in an online contest, for instance.

And in recent days, the company has swapped the “tweet” button that a user presses to make a new post for the more traditional “post” option.

Now, Twitter appears to changing the URL of posts from Twitter.com into X.com. For now, that appears to be only happening in limited instances – sharing a post from the Twitter app for iOS generates the new addresses, but doing so on the web still shows the old one – but it is likely that the company will switch to the new branding across sites eventually.

Users can also open up any profile by typing it as “X.com” rather than the old branding, though it does for now redirect to the Twitter version of that profile.

Still, much of Twitter’s documentation has not been changed at all. The “help” sites on Twitter’s pages still include entirely Twitter branding: the “How to Tweet” article, for instance, has been changed to include some references to “X” but uses the word “tweet”, and “Twitter” liberally.