X, formerly known as Twitter, will now explicitly allow adult content and pornography.

In practice, X has long allowed pornographic posts. Since Elon Musk’s takeover of what was then Twitter, adult content is regularly posted on the site – including in the suggested searches that come up on the news feed, in the form of trending topics, and in replies to posts.

But those posts have not been explicitly permitted by its rules. Now, in an update spotted by TechCrunch, that has changed.

The site’s policy on “adult content” now makes it clear that X not only permits but encourages such posts.

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” the rules read. “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.”

They do make clear that the site will restrict exposure to that content “for children or adult users who choose not to see it”.

That includes keeping such images out of highly visible parts of the site, such as in people’s profile photos. It also requires creators to label such posts when they are uploaded to the platform so that they can be hidden from view.

The rules also ban “content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors”.

Twitter has long served as an advertising platform for sex workers and other distributors of adult content. But it has recently moved towards encouraging such users.

In March, for instance, Elon Musk announced a number of upgrades to its “communities” tool, which allow people to create groups of likeminded people. That included the option for NSFW communities, focused on adult content, with new filters that allow that to be hidden from others.