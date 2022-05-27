Microsoft is still working on a small streaming puck that would allow people to play games over the internet, according to a new report.

But it is making changes to the way that it works and it could not arrive for some time.

The device would not require any of the powerful and expensive components that power consoles like the Xbox Series X. Instead, it would simply stream games over the internet, from a remote console, using Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming platform.

That would allow customers to play the latest Xbox games at a much lower cost – as well as avoiding the ongoing problems with actually being able to buy an Xbox, which remain mostly out of stock and difficult to find.

Xbox first announced the streaming project, nicknamed “Keystone”, last June. Since then, it has revealed little about it, while still continuing to work on a streaming platform on other devices.

It is still working on the project, but is adding new changes to how it works, according to a new report from Windows Central.

The company said it remained committed to making a lower cost way for people to get into consoles but that it required further work and a change of plan.

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central.

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”