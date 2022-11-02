Xiaomi shows off smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Xiaomi has unveiled a smartphone with a detachable Leica camera lens.

The Chinese technology giant revealed images of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept in a product teaser that gave a glimpse of what consumers might expect from future iterations of its flagship phone.

The device, which is based on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens.

It also comes with its own in-built 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera that requires no external lenses.

“The Xiaomi 12 S Ultra is the product we are most proud of by far,” a promotional video for the phone stated.

“Xiaomi AI Image Solution combined with Leica’s understanding of optics and image quality powered this professional camera phone with capabilities of both shooting snapshots swiftly and accomplishing demanding projects.”

The surface of the 1-inch sensor is protected by sapphire glass when no lens is attached to help protect against scratches.

Company spokesperson Agatha Tang shared real-life images of the smartphone-camera hybrid on Twitter, revealing a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH lens attached to the Mi 12 S Ultra Concept.

Xiaomi did not reveal whether the concept phone will ever be mass produced and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.