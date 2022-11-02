Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Xiaomi shows off smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses

Device based on Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 02 November 2022 18:58
Comments
<p>The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept features interchangeable camera lenses made by Leica</p>

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept features interchangeable camera lenses made by Leica

( Agatha Tang/ Twitter)

Xiaomi has unveiled a smartphone with a detachable Leica camera lens.

The Chinese technology giant revealed images of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept in a product teaser that gave a glimpse of what consumers might expect from future iterations of its flagship phone.

The device, which is based on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens.

It also comes with its own in-built 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera that requires no external lenses.

“The Xiaomi 12 S Ultra is the product we are most proud of by far,” a promotional video for the phone stated.

Recommended

“Xiaomi AI Image Solution combined with Leica’s understanding of optics and image quality powered this professional camera phone with capabilities of both shooting snapshots swiftly and accomplishing demanding projects.”

The surface of the 1-inch sensor is protected by sapphire glass when no lens is attached to help protect against scratches.

Company spokesperson Agatha Tang shared real-life images of the smartphone-camera hybrid on Twitter, revealing a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH lens attached to the Mi 12 S Ultra Concept.

Xiaomi did not reveal whether the concept phone will ever be mass produced and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in