YouTube is testing a new change that could lead people to being stopped from watching videos.

The site will limit the amount of videos people are able to watch if they are using an ad blocker, as part of a new test.

Those affected will be told to remove their ad blocker or purchase a subscription to YouTube Premium if they want to keep watching videos. If they don’t, they will find themselves cut off after watching three videos on the site.

It comes with a warning that tells users “video player will be blocked after three videos”. It warns users that they have been automatically detected as maybe using an ad blocker, and that “video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled”.

Users are told that ads are required for YouTube to remain free, or that they can purchase a subscription to YouTube Premium and watch without that advertising. Other messages, posted to Reddit, show users being told that using ad blockers are in violation of the site’s terms of service.

The company said that users will receive reported warnings before their playback stops, and that there will be an option for users to report situations where they feel they have been falsely accused of using an ad blocker.

YouTube said in a statement that the new features were being tested in a “small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium”.

The site has been making a range of changes intended to show users more ads – or encourage them to sign up for the paid-for service, where advertising is hidden. Updates have seen users shown an increasing number of ads as well as longer ones, before videos will play, and YouTube has even tested putting other features behind its subscription plan, such as 4K quality videos.

YouTube Premium costs $11.99 or £11.99 each month. It not only removes ads from the service but also adds other features, such as offline downloads and access to YouTube Music Premium.