YouTube bans Russia Today, Sputnik and connected Russian media channels in Europe
Google has banned the YouTube channels of Russia Today and Sputnik in Europe.
“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately,” Google said in a tweet.
“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”
Visitors to the channel saw a message reading: “This channel is not available in your country.” Similar messages appeared in countries across Europe.
