Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

YouTube now tells you if videos were ‘captured with a camera’ – because so many are not

Labels have been proposed as a way to limit the danger of AI videos

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 16 October 2024 18:04 BST
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

YouTube will now tell its users when videos were “captured with a camera”, because so many of them aren’t.

The labels will show beneath videos alongside a message reading “how this content was made”. “This content was captured using a camera or other recording device”, it reads.

The labels are a response to the rise of artificial intelligence and the threat that videos made with it might pose. Numerous experts have suggested that tagging videos that are or are not real will help people avoid being misled by fake footage.

The videos use a standard called C2PA standard, which various platforms can use to make clear whether a video has been edited or if it is authentic. Some camera companies have integrated the technology into their cameras, for instance, so that YouTube will be able to automatically see whether the video was actually recorded on a device.

Videos can be edited and still get the tag. But they must not be edited in such a way that includes “significant alterations” to its “core nature or content”, or which make it impossible to trace the video back to where it came from.

Google had already allowed YouTube users to press a button that identified their videos as including “altered or synthetic content”, so that they can flag their own AI creations. But the new system works in the opposite way – allowing users to label real videos – as well as relying on technical systems that should make it harder to lie.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in