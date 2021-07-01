4th of July travel news - live: Latest updates and advice on the busiest airports and departure times
Latest update on US travel during Independence Day weekend
The upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest travel period since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from AAA.
The organisation expects 43 million Americans to take to the nation's roads and highways over the weekend, which accounts for a 5 per cent jump over the same time period in 2019. After more than a year inside, it appears that the road trip is back, and back in force.
The downside - aside from traffic and the inevitable accidents - is that gas prices are also skyrocketing. According to AAA, the prices will be the highest over the weekend since the same time period in 2014. The current national average is $3.09.
Airline experts have also said they expect to see more passengers on planes over the weekend than at any other point since the beginning of the pandemic. Destinations like Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas are among the most popular for travelers, while locales like the Caribbean and Mexico top the list for Americans traveling outside the US. The weekend’s busiest airports are expected to be Chicago O’Hare International, Los Angeles International, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airports. Between 7 and 8pm on Friday, 21,000 people are scheduled to depart from O’Hare.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told ABC News that it expected to run almost 5,500 daily flight from Thursday to Monday, with Thursday and Friday projected to be the busiest days. Southwest is offering expanded overtime pay for employees willing to work extra hours over the weekend to help prevent delays and flight cancellations.
The busiest airports over the 4th of July weekend
Roads and airports are expected to be packed with travelers over the 4th of July weekend.
The busiest airport is expected to be Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with 100,00 more departing seats than the next two airports on the list.
Los Angeles International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are expected to be the second and third busiest.
The busiest travel day at O’Hare will be Friday between 7 and 8pm, when 21,000 people are expected to depart the airport.
Two million Ohioans expected to travel over holiday weekend
The Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the AAA are preparing for a busy Independence Day weekend in the state, with 95 per cent of people traveling expected to drive.
The American Automobile Association predicts that the heaviest congestion will be seen during the late afternoon on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Some states reporting gas shortages ahead of 4 July weekend
The issue has been caused in part because of a shortage of gas truck delivery drivers, reports NBC News.
What are the worst times to travel on Independence Day weekend?
Experts say a record number of cars are expected to hit the highways, so when is the best time to leave for your holiday weekend destination?
Clara Hill has the details.
The worst times to travel over July 4th weekend revealed
‘Almost every metro area that we looked at, we see increases,” says traffic analyst about 4 July holiday weekend
AAA says 47.7m Americans planning to travel this weekend
The American Automobile Association says that it will be the second busiest Independence Day weekend on record, with 47.7m expected to travel, and an estimated 43.6m people going by car.
“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.
“We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”
Thousands from Delaware expected to join 4 July travel crowds
Up to 14 per cent of the state’s population, around 136,000 people, are expected to take to the roads and skies over the holiday weekend, according to AAA.
Many are expected to leave Joe Biden’s home state, which is not lifting its State of Emergency Order until 13 July.
“Here in Delaware we are looking at about 136,000 Delawareans, that’s about 14% of the State’s population, hitting the roads and hitting the air to travel this 4th of July holiday weekend,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Ken Grant.
Experts have said that as many as 47m people could be traveling this weekend, which would make it the second busiest ever after 2019.
Skyscanner reveals top travel destinations for the July 4th weekend
Skyscanner, which tracks travel deals, released data showing the most popular destinations for American travelers during the 4th of July weekend.
New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Denver are the top five destinations according to the company’s data.
For those traveling abroad to celebrate Independence Day, the most popular destinations are Cancun, San Juan, Athens, London, and Mexico City.
The average price of a ticket for domestic travel is $249, while the average price for an international ticket is $722.
Fire prevention organisation offers tips to avoid July 4th injuries
The National Fire Protection Association provided guidelines for Americans planning to celebrate Independence Day on how to avoid injury over the weekend.
The organisation advised Americans who plan to grill out to make sure their equipment is working properly and never to leave it unattended. The group also said that if a fire does break out to call the fire department immediately and not try to extinguish it themselves.
The organisation also cautioned Americans away from setting off their own fireworks, suggesting instead to use glow sticks, noise makers, or holding an outdoor movie night with a projector screen in lieu of setting off explosives.
Biden administration invites military members, essential and front-line workers to celebrate Independence Day at the White House
The Biden administration has invited members of the military, essential and front line workers and their families to celebrate the 4th of July at the White House.
The effort is part of Joe Biden’s ongoing effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
Mr Biden hoped that the US would reach 70 per cent vaccination by the 4th of July, but the nation will fall just shy of that number by the holiday weekend.
Survey suggests unvaccinated Americans more likely to attend 4th of July celebrations
A new study from Numerator, a consumer insights group, suggests that unvaccinated Americans are more likely to attend July 4th mass gatherings than those who have taken the shot.
The survey polled 2,000 Americans and found that 64 per cent of unvaccinated Americans plan to “celebrate normally” - which includes attending mass gathering events like fireworks shows - and host family events.
People from areas where there are more unvaccinated people - like the US south and the Midwest - were more likely to say they planned on celebrating.
Only 49 per cent of vaccinated Americans said they planned to celebrate “normally.”
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have advised unvaccinated people to avoid large crowds and practice social distancing if they do attend events.
