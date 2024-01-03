Mystery as bodies of mother and daughter discovered at Maine dog kennel

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bodies of a mother and daughter were discovered at a dog kennel facility In Maine, prompting authorities to begin investigating the matter.

According to Maine State Police, officials responded to the Pawsitive Dog Kennel on Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington around 10.45am on Wednesday last week.

There, authorities discovered the bodies of 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming of Farmington, WGME, an NBC News affiliate, reported.

“On Wednesday December 27, 2023, at approximately 10.45 am, the Franklin County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the discovery of two deceased people at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington. Officers responded to the business and confirmed two people were deceased within the business,” Maine State Police said in a statement.

While autopsies were performed on the two women last week, an official cause and manner of death has still not been released.

According to the outlet, the mother and daughter lived on the same property in a different building.

The Independent has reached out to the Maine State Police for comment. There is currently no immediate threat to the public.