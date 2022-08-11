Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 10,000 people in downtown Toronto have been left without electricity after a major outage.

Hydro One, which supplies hydroelectric power to the Canadian city, said it had put “all hands on deck” to discover the cause of the fault.

A spokesperson told CBC News that the company is investigating reports that the outage was caused by a construction crane touching an overhead power cable while being carried on a barge.

This story is developing and will be updated.