‘All hands on deck’ as major Toronto power outage leaves thousands without electricity

The Canadian utility company Hydro One said about 10,000 people are in the dark

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Thursday 11 August 2022 19:48
(Independent)

Around 10,000 people in downtown Toronto have been left without electricity after a major outage.

Hydro One, which supplies hydroelectric power to the Canadian city, said it had put “all hands on deck” to discover the cause of the fault.

A spokesperson told CBC News that the company is investigating reports that the outage was caused by a construction crane touching an overhead power cable while being carried on a barge.

This story is developing and will be updated.

