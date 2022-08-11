Around 10,000 people in downtown Toronto have been left without electricity after a major outage.
Hydro One, which supplies hydroelectric power to the Canadian city, said it had put “all hands on deck” to discover the cause of the fault.
A spokesperson told CBC News that the company is investigating reports that the outage was caused by a construction crane touching an overhead power cable while being carried on a barge.
This story is developing and will be updated.
