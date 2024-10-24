✕ Close Birmingham airport evacuated and passengers taken to NEC after ‘suspicious vehicle’ scare

Flights have been delayed after a bomb scare forced hundreds of passengers to evacuate Birmingham Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Holidaymakers were ordered to leave the airport, which is the seventh largest in the UK, as West Midlands Police bomb disposal experts rushed to inspect a suspicious vehicle parked near the building.

Flights to Paris, Madrid and Tenerife were among those delayed as some passengers were forced to wait on the tarmac for hours in the face of the travel chaos.

“Following a search by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team the vehicle was deemed to be safe. The vehicle is no longer being treated as suspicious,” police said on X.

“The safety of all was our primary concern and as a precautionary measure the airport was partially evacuated so the vehicle could be searched and assessed.”

The airport has now reopened and customers have been advised to check their latest flight information and arrive at the airport in line with check-in opening times.

It is the second time the airport has been evacuated this year following a security incident on an aircraft in April.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk