Birmingham Airport has been evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of people have been asked to leave the airport, which is the seventh largest in the UK, as police deal with the incident.
Passengers due to fly this afternoon have been advised to contact their airlines.
Operations at the airport have been suspended, the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”
Transport for West Midlands has also said its buses are currently not stopping at the airport, which is located on the east side of the city.
It is the second time the airport has been evacuated this year following an incident in April.
People evacuated from airport 'moved to NEC’
People evacuated from Birmingham Airport have been sent to the nearby National Exhibition Centre.
The NEC sits the other side of Birmingham International railway station from the airport.
One person wrote on X: “So this is fun. Birmingham Airport has been evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ and we’ve all been herded to the NEC.”
West Midlands Fire Service issue statement
A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.20pm today, we were notified of an ongoing incident at Birmingham Airport.
“Two officers are currently on site, working closely with police, ambulance, and airport staff. Local resources are on standby, ready to provide additional support if needed.”
Birmingham Airport issues statement
A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site.
“Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.
“The Airport’s social channels will be updated as and when the situation changes. For passengers with immediate flights this afternoon they should contact their airline and check the airport’s website for updates.”
