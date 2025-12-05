Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Edinburgh Airport live: All flights suspended due to IT issue affecting air traffic control

An IT issue with Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic control provider is causing problems

Rebecca Whittaker
Friday 05 December 2025 10:32 GMT
An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic provider has caused all flights to be suspended
An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic provider has caused all flights to be suspended (Getty/iStock)

An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport has seen all flights temporarily suspended.

It said in a statement: "Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.

"Teams are working on the issue and will resolve as soon as possible.

“We will provide updates when possible - please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.”

According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights have been cancelled or diverted.

In a post on X the airport has explained it is a localised issue.

All flights suspended from Edinburgh Airport due to an IT issue

Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:32

