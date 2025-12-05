Edinburgh Airport live: All flights suspended due to IT issue affecting air traffic control
An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport has seen all flights temporarily suspended.
It said in a statement: "Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.
"Teams are working on the issue and will resolve as soon as possible.
“We will provide updates when possible - please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.”
According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights have been cancelled or diverted.
In a post on X the airport has explained it is a localised issue.
Edinburgh Airport has suspended all incoming and outgoing flights following an air traffic control outage.
