The best electric vehicle-friendly places to visit this summer

Electric cars are far more commonplace in the UK than ever before.

While some criticism has been levelled at charging infrastructure, it has expanded at an impressive rate and now there are plenty of great places to stop and top-up.

With many drivers heading out onto the roads this summer – among them many EV owners – we’ve got some info from Lexus regarding some of the top places to take a break while recharging.

Strawberry Fields Farm Shop – Lifton, near Launceston

What could be nicer than stopping off at a countryside farm shop while your EV recharges? That’s the case with Strawberry Fields Farm shop near Lifton, placed close to the A30 – one of the main arteries to Cornwall.

Here, you’ll find a full farm shop and restaurant as well as ‘pick your own’ strawberry fields during the summer. Handily, it also has two charging points.

Stockwood Discovery Centre, near Luton

If you’ve got little ones in tow, then the Stockwood Discovery Centre could be a great place to make a pit stop. It’s got plenty of wide open spaces for running around, while a cafe is there to help keep hunger at bay. You’ll also find a 17th-century garden and the largest carriage collection in Europe.

You’ll also find two electric vehicle chargers with four connectors handily located in the car park so you can get those batteries topped up. The centre is also free to enter.

Wimpole Estate, near Cambridge

The Wimpole Estate, which is owned and operated by the National Trust, has a huge amount of beautiful parkland to explore, alongside the Old Rectory restaurant which is great for a food-based break.

When it comes to chargers you’re spoilt for choice, too, with six devices offering up 12 connectors.

National Motor Museum, Beaulieu

If you’re on the M3 this summer then you might want to stop by a must-see attraction for car fans – the Beaulieu Motor Museum. It’s jam-packed with recognisable vehicles, including land speed-record holders and even Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

You’ll find an electric charge point with three devices and six connectors here, too, so it’s a great place for charging up.

Tredegar House, M4

If you’re travelling in south Wales this summer then Tredegar House could provide a very pleasant EV-friendly stop-off. It’s a 17th-century house situated within 90 acres of gardens and parkland, making it a fine place to take a break and stroll.

In the car park for the house, you’ll also find a 7kW charge point which is ideal for a long stay.

British Motor Museum, M40

The British Motor Museum is another excellent stopover for car-mad drivers and passengers. With more than 400 vehicles on display, it has something for everyone and you’ll even find a number of interactive activities for families to enjoy.

Plus, there are six charge points to make use of, offering speeds of up to 22kW.

