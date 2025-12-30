Eurostar tells passengers not to travel due to train cancellations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar has told passengers not to travel due to a “major disruption” in the Channel Tunnel, and to expect severe delays on trains booked for departure soon.

A statement issued by the train service on Tuesday morning advises that a problem with the overhead power supply in the tunnel is causing the disruption.

Passengers are advised not to go to their connecting station unless they already have a ticket to travel. Trains scheduled for departure are also likely to be delayed or cancelled.

The statement reads: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.

“Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page.”

The affected Eurostar route is the service between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.

Several trains scheduled for departure on this route have already been cancelled. The 14.31pm, 15.31pm and 20.01pm services have all been cancelled.

LeShuttle, the service that transports road vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, is also warning of severe delays on its website. Its route travels from Folkestone to Calais.

On the UK side, LeShuttle is warning of a delay of around three-and-a-half hours. On the French side, it says there is a delay of around two hours.

National Rail has also issued a warning, advising passengers to postpone their journeys. Its statement reads: “There is a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.

“Trains are likely to be subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Check before you travel as your journey could be disrupted. We strongly advise all passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.”