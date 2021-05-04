FAA warns of spike in unruly passenger behaviour

Around 1,300 passengers have been reported to the US aviation regulator since February, in a spike in unruly behaviour since the start of the year.

A typical year would see between 100 and 150 incidents.

The figures from the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) come amid an extension of its “zero tolerance” policy towards unruly passengers.

Most incidents involved passengers not wearing masks, a legal requirement onboard US flights, reports Reuters. The mask mandate on public transport in the US has been extended until 13 September, which is likely when the “zero tolerance” policy will also be extended until.

In an interview with NBC’s Nightly News on 3 May, FAA chief Steve Dickson said: “It is not permissible and we will not tolerate interfering with a flight crew performing their safety duties.”

Last week, The Independent reported on a mass fight that broke out in Miami airport.

The brawl began outside gate D-14 in the waiting area on 25 April.

Video shared on social media by director Billy Corben shows two separate fights happening.

“Guys, stop it, it’s an airport,” one bystander can be heard saying before shouting for security, as the perpetrators violently punch and kick one another.

The number of passengers travelling through US airports is steadily increasing.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that 1.46 million passengers were screened at TSA checkpoints on 3 May.

She added: “That's about 1 million fewer than the same day in 2019 when 2,470,969 were screened, but still way more than the 163,692 who went through checkpoints on the same day in 2020. Mask-up!”