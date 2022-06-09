EasyJet has axed a further 60 flights today as Britons hoping to get away for a summer break are hit by travel chaos.

Most of the cancellations are to and from easyJet’s main base, London Gatwick.

Britain’s biggest budget airline is currently cancelling around 30 flights daily at a few days’ notice due to staff shortages.

But some passengers are getting considerably less warning; travellers from Bristol to Lisbon were told at 5am that the only flight of the day is grounded, while a flight between Edinburgh and Birmingham was cancelled just three hours ahead of departure.

Meanwhile, planned train strikes look set to go ahead later this month, further wrecking Brits’ travel plans.

Three 24-hour walkouts will take place on 21, 23 and 25 June by RMT members working for 13 train operators and Network Rail, while separate industrial action is planned by London Underground staff on 21 June.

Together, the walkouts threaten travel chaos for commuters, as well as for those attending concerts, Test match cricket and the Glastonbury festival.