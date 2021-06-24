France to quarantine all UK arrivals, including fully vaccinated travellers
France joins Germany in hardline stance
Thursday 24 June 2021
France has announced it will impose quarantine on all arrivals from the UK, even if travellers have been fully vaccinated.
Previously France had stated that Britons who’d had both vaccine doses were exempt from self-isolation rules, which require passengers to quarantine for seven days.
French President Emanuel Macron made the decision amid growing fears in Europe over the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is rife in the UK.
