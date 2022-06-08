Cancelled flights today - live: EasyJet, BA and Wizz Air hit by more disruption
Gatwick is among the worst airports affected
EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air passengers are facing another day of travel disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue.
Dozens of trips - either starting or ending at British airports - are already thought to have been called off on Wednesday after others were axed the day before.
EasyJet appear to be cancelling the most flights today. British Airways and Wizz Air also also continuing to axe journeys abroad, according to the Flight Aware tracker.
Gatwick Airport is facing the most cancellations on Wednesday, with Bristol and Heathrow Airports also affected by flights being called off.
Many of the flights axed involve Italian airports, who are bracing for crews to go on strike.
The travel sector is grappling with an ongoing issue arising from staff shortages and absences due to sickness.
On Tuesday, British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow and easyJet grounded around 60 involving UK airports.
Where is seeing cancellations today?
Here is a quick look at what is happening today, according to Flight Aware tracker:
- At least 12 departures from Gatwick Airport have been cancelled today - mostly Easy Jet - as well as 14 flights coming into the London airport.
- Bristol Airport is also being hit by a number of Easy Jet cancellations
- Heathrow is also seeing cancellations, including BA flights
- Flights involved in Italian airports - which are bracing for strike action today - are among those affected by Wednesday’s cancellations
Another day of disruption...
It looks like there is going to be another day of disruption for airline passengers, with cancelled Easy Jet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights going into and leaving the UK.
We will be posting updates as the day goes on here.
Exclusive: Chaos mounts for EasyJet passengers with more than 60 flight cancellations today
Thousands of easyJet passengers – many of them stranded abroad – have woken to the news that their flights have been cancelled.
The Independent has calculated at least 60 easyJet flights are grounded on Tuesday, adding to the hundreds cancelled over the bank holiday weekend. Ahn estimated 10,000 passengers are affected – including some who are still trying to get home from Mediterranean islands such as Ibiza, Malta and Sicily.
Ali Haynes, her partner and five-month-old baby arrived at Luton airport three hours before departure for Palermo, as easyJet had requested.
She tweeted: “Two hours before, when we’re checked in and through security … text message ‘flight cancelled’.
Simon Calder reports:
All the easyJet flights cancelled from UK airports today
Exclusive: Most grounded flights are at Gatwick, but travellers at Bristol and Luton also having trips cancelled while at the airport
Images capture extensive queues at Gatwick South Terminal.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday and passengers who could travel were forced to wait in long queues at airports.
Is Brexit causing the flight cancellation crisis?
The government is under mounting pressure to add aviation jobs to its Shortage Occupations list – reducing hurdles for EU workers to help fill gaps at overstretched airports and airlines.
On Tuesday alone British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow, while easyJet has so far grounded 60 departures to, from and within the UK – affecting an estimated 10,000 passengers.
Meanwhile the government insists that airlines and airports are to blame, and says Brexit provides huge benefits for UK air passengers.
Is Brexit causing the flight cancellation crisis?
‘Brexit is enabling us to improve the experience of UK air travellers,’ says British government
Thousands more see travel plans wrecked as flight chaos continues
Thousands more airline passengers saw their travel plans thrown into disarray on Tuesday as the sector struggles to cope with staff shortages.
EasyJet axed at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick the worst affected airport.
Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.
British Airways cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.
Rail strike: When will it start and which trains will be affected?
After members of the RMT rail union voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions, their union has called nationwide rail strikes for three dates in late June.
Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June.
What could the effect be? And are other disputes on the horizon?
Here is Simon Calder with the key questions and answers:
Rail strike: When will it start and which train lines will be affected?
In the forthcoming strikes by Network Rail signallers, only about 20% of lines would be open for trains – many of which might not run anyway
Rail strikes ‘incredibly disappointing’, says Shapps
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has described the planned rail strike action as “incredibly disappointing”, warning it could “drive passengers away from the rail network for good.”
He said: “The pandemic has changed travel habits - with 25 per cent fewer ticket sales and the taxpayer stepping in to keep the railways running at a cost of £16 billion, equivalent to £600 per household. We must act now to put the industry on a sustainable footing.
“We are working with industry to reduce disruption caused by strike action, but unions are jumping the gun by announcing this when talks have only just begun.
“We once again want to urge the unions to come to talks with the rail industry so we can work together to build a better, more modern, passenger-focused railway.”
Three days of rail strikes across UK announced for late June
Rail strikes have been announced for three dates in late June after workers voted in favour of industrial action.
RMT union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June. The industrial action coincides with several big events including Glastonbury.
According to the RMT, it will be “the biggest dispute on the network since 1989” and involve 40,000 workers. The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, has vowed “a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system”.
Helen Coffey and Simon Calder have the details:
Three days of rail strikes across UK announced for late June
‘Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system’ – Mick Lynch, RMT
Tube travel strikes to hit Glastonbury festival-goers
The rail and Tube strikes will cause travel chaos for people going to a number of events, including concerts, test match cricket and the Glastonbury festival.
Services are likely to be affected throughout the week because of the knock-on impact on trains and crews.
Glastonbury starts on 22 June and runs until 26 June, with many festivalgoers planning to travel to the site by train.
Other events that week include England playing New Zealand in a test match in Leeds, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and gigs in London’s Hyde Park by Elton John (24 June) and the Rolling Stones (25 June).
There will also be a Commonwealth Heads of government meeting in London on 24/25 June and it is Armed Forces Day on 25 June.
With additional reporting from PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies