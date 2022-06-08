EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air passengers are facing another day of travel disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue.

Dozens of trips - either starting or ending at British airports - are already thought to have been called off on Wednesday after others were axed the day before.

EasyJet appear to be cancelling the most flights today. British Airways and Wizz Air also also continuing to axe journeys abroad, according to the Flight Aware tracker.

Gatwick Airport is facing the most cancellations on Wednesday, with Bristol and Heathrow Airports also affected by flights being called off.

Many of the flights axed involve Italian airports, who are bracing for crews to go on strike.

The travel sector is grappling with an ongoing issue arising from staff shortages and absences due to sickness.

On Tuesday, British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow and easyJet grounded around 60 involving UK airports.