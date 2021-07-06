Travel news – live: Germany to relax rules for vaccinated Britons amid concerns Balearics could be downgraded
The next green list reshuffle is due 15 July
Germany will lift its travel ban on Britons from Wednesday 7 July.
The UK will no longer be classed as a “virus variant area”, according to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, with the rules relaxed for inbound travellers.
Double-jabbed travellers from the UK can forgo quarantine, while unvaccinated Brits can enter the country but must self-isolate for 10 days.
Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.
More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.
Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.
Will the traffic light system be dropped after 19 July?
The government has announced that all legal Covid social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions will be dropped from 19 July in England, the so-called Freedom Day, asking instead for Britons to use their own judgement when it comes to evaluating the risk of the disease.
These changes apply to England and relate to activities within its borders.
But what about international travel? The sector has had a very rocky start since it tentatively reopened on 17 May, allowing holidays to a slim list of “safe” countries alongside onerous restrictions such as pre- and post-departure testing.
