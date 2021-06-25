Green list countries update - latest: Travel industry reels from ‘chaotic’ review as Malta and Balearics added
Most territories were placed on the ‘green watchlist’
Britishholidaymakers got a much-needed boost in Thursday’s traffic light review, which added Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands to the quarantine-free travel register.
A swathe of Caribbean islands including Barbados and Antigua were also added to the green list, which now numbers 27 territories in total – although most are inaccessible to Britons.
However, all new additions bar Malta have been added to the as-yet-unused “green watchlist”, which signals they are at risk of turning amber.
Former vaccine star Israel has also been shifted down a notch to the green watchlist.
As has become comically customary, a random assortment of inaccessible overseas territories were also thrown in: notably the Pitcairn Islands, deep in the South Pacific, and British Antarctic Territory, which has no permanent residents.
The green list changes will come into effect from 4am on 30 June. From that date, holidaymakers returning from those nations need not quarantine, but must instead take just one post-arrival PCR test.
In further encouraging signs for UK holidaymakers, the government confirmed its intention to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries, although they will still be required to take a test.
It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”, and will provide further details in July.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged holidaymakers to ensure their plans are “changeable” if they’re travelling to a green watchlist country.
Malta, Madeira and the Balearics were all added to the green list on Thursday, but only Malta was added to the “full” green list.
The Cabinet minister told Sky News: “It does mean there is a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away.
“It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction.”
Mr Shapps explained the green watchlist, which has so far been unused.
“It means they are on the green list, you can go and it is treated like a green list country, but we are just being completely open with the data that the scientists have given us in saying, there are one or two concerns, it might mean we have to perhaps respond quickly on there, so we’ve said it is the green watchlist in order that people can see exactly what we’re seeing.
“I do have to say whoever is booking to go anywhere this summer at all, travel insurance, making sure your flights are changeable, making sure the accommodation is changeable - all those things are going to be very important in this particular year and I think people will need to weigh up whether that is going to work for them or not.”
Additional reporting by agencies
Travel boss labels review ‘disgraceful'
Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, described the chaotic revelation of the expanded “green list” as “disgraceful”.
The first the travel industry knew about the guarded expansion of quarantine-free locations was when it appeared on a Northern Ireland government website.“Disgraceful,” she said. “No other words. They simply do not care.
“So no briefing and no communication other than Northern Ireland announcing a green list. Again complete lack of respect for the public and the travel industry.”
EasyJet piles on capacity
EasyJet has put more than 50,000 extra seats on sale from the UK to new green list destinations, including two new routes from Bristol and Luton to Malta which will launch next month.
The chief executive, Johan Lundgren, repeated criticism of the government’s travel policy.
The boss of Britain’s biggest budget airline said: “With two thirds of UK adults expected to be double jabbed by 19 July, now is the time to let British citizens take advantage of the success of the vaccination programme.
“This is overdue and unless testing is also removed flying could become the preserve of the rich again.”
The industry reels from the green list update
Good morning, and welcome to the morning after the green list review.
It wasn’t as disappointing as the 3 June iteration, at least: Malta, the Balearics and Madeira (which was previously on the list) were all added to the quarantine-free register.
Follow live updates as we bring you travel industry reaction and all the latest traffic light news.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies