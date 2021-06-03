No new countries to be added to travel green list, say reports

No new countries will be added to the green list today, according to reports.

A handful of Greek islands, alongside the Balearics, Malta and Finland had hoped to make the grade.

Ministers are preparing to update the lists and they are expected to be confirmed later today.

The government’s “safe” list of countries, first announced on 7 May, is currently 12 countries strong, with Portugal the only mainstream holiday destination on the list.

Portugal is understood to be in jeopardy and could be moved to amber or the “green watchlist”, which alerts holidaymakers to countries which could be changed to amber.

Other nations on the green list include Israel, Gibraltar, and a string of far-flung islands including the Falklands and Tristan da Cunha in the south Atlantic.

Arrivals from green list destinations are not required to isolate, but must still present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a PCR test within two days of returning.

Most popular European destinations stayed in the amber category, which means arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days upon entry into the UK, plus take PCR tests on days two and eight. In England, travellers can pay for an extra Covid test on day five of self-isolation and leave quarantine if it is negative.

The government currently only advises travelling internationally for leisure purposes to green list countries; however, it remains perfectly legal to go on a foreign holiday to amber or indeed red list destinations.